Hijab issue: Protests in Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: A students' outfit at Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday protested against hijab restrictions in a government pre-university college in Udupi in Karnataka, PTI reported.

The Muslim Students' Federation protested outside the Arts Faculty in DU North Campus. The gathering comprised 50 students, including women, who were wearing hijabs.

Carrying banners like ''We, the people of Muhammad, will fight hate'' and "In solidarity with the students of Karnataka'', they raised their voice against the row which has erupted in the southern state.

Tension had prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts of the state as they were rocked by protests for and against hijab on Tuesday, forcing the police and administration to intervene.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college and the matter has been posted for Wednesday. The protest over dress code started in one school and has spread to other districts.

(PTI)

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 9:25 [IST]