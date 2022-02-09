Hijab issue: Pakistan ministers speak on the issue

Hijab row: Bikini, ghoonghat or jeans- It is woman's right to wear what she wants,' says Priyanka Gandhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: With the Hijab issue in Karnataka raging, some ministers from Pakistan have started talking about it.

"Depriving Muslim girls of education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right & terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. The world must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims," Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mohammad Qureshi said.

"Indian Society is declining with super speed under unstable leadership. Wearing Hijab is a personal choice just as any other dress citizens must be given free choice," Ch Fawad Hussain, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting minister said.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college and the matter has been posted for Wednesday. The protest over dress code started in one school and has spread to other districts.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 12:58 [IST]