Highest ever: Why did India report 61,48 deaths in a single day

New Delhi, June 10: India on Thursday reported 6,148 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest death tally since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reason why the death toll was at its highest was because it included Bihar's previously unaccounted death tally of 3,951 and if the revised toll of the state is discounted, then 2,197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Bihar drastically revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards and the health department put the total number of fatalities caused by COVID-19 at 9,429. Upon the toll verification, Bihar added 3,951 deaths. Most these deaths happened during the second wave of the pandemic this year. Bihar's toll was at 5,424 until June 7. In the last 24 hours, 20 more patients had died due to COVID-19.

Officials say that the reason for the delayed revision is because of overworked staff, missing deadlines and technical glitches. The same had happened in Maharashtra when in 12 days, it added 5,000 more deaths to its official COVID-19 toll.

With the revision in toll, Bihar jumped from the 17th place to 12th in terms of COVID-19 related deaths. The COVID-19 mortality in Bihar too increased by 42.1 per cent duet to this revision.

The maximum deaths in Bihar were reported from Patna and the number stands at 2,303. Muzaffarpur and Nalanda reported 609 and 463 deaths respectively, followed by Begusarai (454), Purvi Champaran (425), Darbhanga (342) and Madhubani (317).

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11:57 [IST]