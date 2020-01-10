  • search
    High level security meet of Home Ministry held: R-Day, J&K discussed

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a security review meeting along with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

    The focus of the meeting was on the ongoing protests at the universities and also those against the new citizenship law. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the north eastern states were also discussed at the meeting, sources familiar with the developments told OneIndia.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau chief, Arvind Kumar. The source said that while the overall scenario was discussed in general, the major part of the meeting was dedicated to reviewing the security ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

    During the discussion on Jammu and Kashmir, it was decided that the restoration of broadband and internet connectivity be put on hold for sometime. There should be no hurried decision on this as it could lead to violence, it was also decided at the meeting.

    On the deployment of troops at the Valley, it was decided that no further withdrawal shall take place immediately. Any decision in this regard would be taken in the summer after a through review, it was also decided at the meeting.

    amit shah ajit doval jammu and kashmir security republic day

    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 7:46 [IST]
