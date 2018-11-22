High level recce team sent to search American's body

Andaman & Nicober, Nov 22: Andaman & Nicober Police has registered two cases in connection with the alleged murder of American missionary John Allen Chau.

One case has been filed based on the perception and complaint of a fisherman who saw John dead,however,the fisherman saw him at a distance. In another police has arrested seven people who helped John to North Sentinel island.

Deependra Pathak, DGP (Andaman&Nicober), told ANI, "As we received the info about John Allen Chau from US Consulate, Chennai on Nov 19. We immediately lodged a missing report and started an inquiry. We apprehended seven people who had actively facilitated John to reach North Sentinel island.'

"They have gone on Coast Guard Vessel for a first hand recce so that a strategy can be drawn for retrieval of the body, which is a professional requirement. At this point of time keeping in view the sensitivity and character of the un-contacted group a timeline cannot be given but yes we are working on it. We are professionally handling it keeping in view that they are un-contacted group of individuals and aborigines," said Mr. Dependra Pathak to Andaman media.