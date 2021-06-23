Here is why people want Jeff Bezos to stay in Space and not return to earth

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Over 97,00 persons have signed a petition to stop Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from returning to earth after he flies to space next month. Bezos along with his brother mark and another person will fly to space on July 20 on a reusable rocket made by his company Blue Origin.

He will be in space for 11 minutes on the first crewed flight aboard New Shepard. The rocket is designed to carry at least 6 people at a time on a ride to the edge of space. Bezos had written on Instagram that ever since he was five years old., he had dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend, Bezos said.

On July 20th, #NewShepard will fly its first astronaut crew to space. We are offering one seat on this first flight to the winning bidder of an online auction. Anyone can place an opening bid by going to https://t.co/6DpTdTxo36. #GradatimFerociter pic.twitter.com/jBMFYX7xHg — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 5, 2021

However after he made the announcement, two petitions called for his re-entry to Earth. "Billionaires should not exist...on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there," one of the petitions on change.org read. 'Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth,' the caption of the petition read and over 97,000 people have signed the same.

"Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth," is the title of another petition that has been signed by nearly 20,000 people. Citing reasons, the petition had comments such as being let back into earth is a privilege, not a right. Another reason said, Earth do not want people like Jeff, Bill, Elon and other such billionaires.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 12:52 [IST]