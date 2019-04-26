Here are the details of PM Modi's assets

  • search
    Varanasi, Apr 26: In a massive show of strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday filed his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, accompanied by a galaxy of top BJP and NDA leaders.

    In 2014, Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, defeating Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh vote. Modi polled 5,16,593 votes -- about half the total votes -- while Congress' Ajay Rai finished third.

    PM Modi submitting nomination papers
    As per the affidavit filed as part of the nomination papers, PM Modi has assets worth Rs 2.5 crore including a residential plot in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, fixed deposits of Rs 1.27 crore and Rs 38,750 cash in hand.

    Here are the details of PM Modi's affidavit:

    • PM Modi has net assets of Rs 2.5 crore with movable assets worth Rs 1.41 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 1.1 crore.
    • The prime minister has invested Rs 20,000 in tax saving infra bonds, Rs 7.61 lakh in National Saving Certificate (NSC) and another Rs 1.9 lakh in LIC policies.
    • PM Modi has named Jashodaben as his wife.
    • PM Modi he has an M.A. degree from Gujarat University in 1983.
    • His cash balance in savings bank account is Rs 4,143.
    • Modi has four gold rings, weighing 45 grams, valued at Rs 1.13 lakh.
    • Modi had declared his annual income as Rs 19.92 lakh (2018), Rs 14.59 lakh (2017), Rs 19.23 lakh (2016), Rs 8.58 lakh (2015) and Rs 9.69 lakh (2014).
    • The primary sources of Modi's income are salary from the government and interest received from the banks.
    • As per the affidavit, the Prime Minister does not have any criminal charge against him.

    [Seeking re-election in temple town, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi]

    BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj, were also present on the occasion. Four people proposed Modi's name -- former principal of Banaras Hindu University's women college Annapurna Shukla, 'Dom Raja' and 'chief cremator' Jagdish Chowdhary, from the family which lights every funeral pyre in the town, long time BJP worker Subhash Chander Gupta and agriculture scientist Ram Shanker Patel who has known him since his childhood.

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 18:59 [IST]
