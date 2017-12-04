Heights of cruelty: Four-year-old girl made to sit on a frying pan

The mother of a four-year-old girl was arrested after she allegedly forced her daughter to sit on a hot frying pan in Hyderabad.

Such was the apathy shown by the mother, Lalitha Mahapatra, that she initially claimed that she had found the four-year at Secunderabad Railway Station. It was only after being grilled by the police that Lalitha admitted that she was indeed the biological mother of the child.

Lalitha later confessed to thrashing her daughter and claimed she fell on a hot frying pan and suffered burn injuries, said a Times of India report.

According to reports, Lalitha has been staying with her partner, Y Prakash, and she has not taken divorce from her husband. Both of them work at a private hostel in Hyderabad. While Lalitha works as a cook, Prakash is a watchman.

The four-year-old girl had reportedly damaged a laptop of an inmate at the hostel. Infuriated by this, Lalitha thrashed her daughter.

"The girl has suffered multiple burn injuries on her back and leg. The child said her mother made her sit on a hot frying pan," TOI quoted NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham's president Achyuta Rao as saying.

Lalitha wanted to get rid of her daughter as she could not take care of her.

OneIndia News