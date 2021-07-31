Heavy rains to lash Bengal, Bihar: Red alert sound in Rajasthan, MP

New Delhi, July 31: A red alert has been sounded in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with the weather department predicting heavy rains.

Heavy rains have been predicted in Bengal and Bihar as well over the weekend. A well marked low pressure area hangs over Bengal and is expected to move westwards towards Jharkhand and Bihar. This would bring heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightening this weekend.

Skymet said that another low pressure area is forming over eastern Uttar Pradesh and it will user in heavy rainfall across the region over the next three days. Skymet projected that Bengal will have no respite from the rains. Moderate to heavy rainfall will occur over south Bihar, Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh, north Madhya Pradesh and southern parts of UP over the next two days.

Rainfall activity is also likely to occur across several parts of northeast and eastern Rajasthan according to Skymet. It also said that the deep low pressure area will eventually progress towards the western part of UP during the next 24 to 48 hours.

