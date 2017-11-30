Heavy rains, strong winds wreak havoc in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) having issued a cyclone warning for Lakshadweep Islands, heavy rains and strong winds are already battering parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph are very likely along and off South Tamil Nadu during the next 48 hours, and the sea would be rough. "Fishermen are advised not to venture" into the sea for their vocation, an IMD release added.

Strong winds uproot trees in Trivandrum Torrential overnight rains accompanied by squally winds lashed Kanyakumari, uprooting scores of trees and affecting normal life today. The district administration asked people not to venture out following the heavy rains and squally winds. Normal life disrupted in Kerala Many parts suffered power cuts even as educational institutions remained closed in this district. A couple of trains, originating and passing through this district suffered partial to full cancellation, even as some of them were rescheduled, Southern Railway officials said. Warning issued for coastal parts of Kerala Local administration employed personnel to remove uprooted trees even as movement of vehicular traffic was affected. Meanwhile, rains accompanied with strong winds lashed many parts of south Tamil Nadu such as Tirunelveli and Tuticorin among others. Rain pummels Kanyakumari Fishermen stayed off the sea in Tuticorin even as boats anchored on the shore suffered damage following strong winds. Educational institutions remained closed in southern districts such as Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Viruthunagar and Thanjavur. Kanyakumari battered by rains and winds Coastal Tamil Nadu has been experiencing heavy showers since yesterday. Schools in seven districts including Thoothukudi or Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar are closed today. IMD has warned fishermen The IMD also said it expects damage to power and communication lines due to falling tree branches and uprooted trees. It also warned those living in thatched huts of damage and minor damage to pucca roads.

