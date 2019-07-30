Heavy rains likely over Gujarat, Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 30: Four people died due to the flood in Assam on Monday and incessant rains led to a flood-like situation in parts of Odisha, while an absence of downpour in Delhi and neighbouring Punjab and Haryana resulted in an increase in temperature and humidity.

Parts of Rajasthan recorded heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and a fresh yellow weather warning for heavy showers was issued in Himachal Pradesh. The Amarnath yatra also resumed on Monday after being suspended due to inclement weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department said fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana during the next two-three days.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Gujarat and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours, it said.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Bihar remained grim as more than 88 lakh people have been affected by the deluge and 127 killed. As per the IMD forecast, light to normal rainfall is expected in the catchment areas of all the rivers of Bihar in the next 24 hours.

In Odisha, incessant rain triggered a flood-like situation in some parts, with the meteorological department issuing a 'red warning' of heavy downpour in some districts for the next week.

Temperature and humidity levels rose in the national capital on Monday due to the absence of rains in the city, the weather department said. Officials said Delhi's wait for a fresh spell of rains is likely to end on July 31.