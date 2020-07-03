  • search
    Heavy rains lash Mumbai, more in store on Saturday, says IMD

    Mumbai, July 03: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Friday, with the IMD predicting intermittent moderate to heavy rain and "possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" in the metropolis and surrounding areas on Saturday.

    According to India Meteorological Department's Mumbai centre, the Colaba weather bureau reported 161.4 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm on Friday. During this period, the Santacruz weather station in the city recorded 102.7 mm rainfall.

    The IMD had, on Thursday, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts, and issued an orange alert for Friday and Saturday.

    "Mumbai & around rainfall in last 12 hrs at 8.30 pm, shows all pink spots(>40 mm). Most of them towards city & western sub side r more than 100 mm. Widespread hvy & very hvy rains occurred; A much awaited Mumbai Monsoon. More tonight!" KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of IMD, Mumbai tweeted.

    The IMD said Harnai weather bureau in coastal Ratnagiri district recorded 30.2 mm rainfall from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, while Ratnagiri weather station recorded 11.8 mm rainfall during this period. The Nanded weather bureau, in Marathwada, recorded 20 mm rainfall during the span.

    Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that intermittent moderate to heavy rain/showers was very likely in Mumbai over the next 24 hours, with "possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places".

