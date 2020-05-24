Heavy rains lash Bengaluru city, netizens love it

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 24: Heavy rains lashed the city of Bengaluru on Sunday leading to waterlogging in low lying areas. The sudden weather change threw life out of gear in the 'silicon valley'. Trees were also uprooted due to sudden rain. Heavy rain also caved-in roads of the city.

The May showers, however, managed to break the dullness of Bangaloreans who were already indoors due to the 'Sunday curfew' in the city.

Rains in Bengaluru were reported few days ago as well. The weather department said the humidity range was recorded at around 48(%) and temperature range was between 19.70 (℃) to 34.20 (℃).

Hundreds of users from the city took to social media to share the status of the storm from their location. #BangaloreRains started trending on Twitter and some of the tweets doing the rounds are hilarious

Bangalore weather in mood swing mode. Morning too hot and afternoon this. #BangaloreRains #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/EvqFooF9gI — Anoop Jain (@jainanoop111) May 24, 2020

This was so short and intense . #BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/HtFsEl3uIh — Madhur Chadha (@madhurchadha) May 24, 2020

Scary #BangaloreRains. Can't we just 2020 on May 31st.



Reset the new year to June 1st. Call it 1st June 2021. pic.twitter.com/80bXKsbRra — Amit (@Amit_RedDevil) May 24, 2020