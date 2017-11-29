Kerala, Tamil Nadu brace for more rain in next 48 hours

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday said that heavy rains are expected in most places over south Tamil Nadu including Chennai and Kerala in the next 48 hours.

''Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south Tamil Nadu during next 48 hours,''said a statement from the NDMA.

According to Skymet weather, Kerala has been witnessing light to moderate rains from the last three days. However, these rains have mainly affected the southern portion of the state while the north coastal stations of Kerala had remained mainly dry.

OneIndia News