YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heavy rainfall in Karnataka disrupts railways and airways

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, July 23: Heavy rains in Karnataka has affected as many as 13 districts in the state, disrupted transport services, including road and rail traffic, and caused floods in 22 rivers.

    rainfall

    According to reports, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi districts have been among the worst affected. There has been heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts that has ravaged the region.

    Let Rahul Gandhi submit his phone for investigation if he thinks it is tapped: BJPLet Rahul Gandhi submit his phone for investigation if he thinks it is tapped: BJP

    Due to the opening of many reservoirs following heavy rains in Marathwada region, rivers in Northern Karnataka have experienced heavy flooding. This has caused interruption of railway, road and air travel.

    The adverse effect of heavy rains has been seen far and wide in the state. Due to heavy rains, two schools in Joida and Mundgod taluk in Uttara Kannada district have collapsed.

    In addition, heavy rain in Chikodi and Nipani taluk of Belagavi have caused heavy flooding in the Krishna river and its tributaries. Rajapura barrage of Maharashtra is releasing 58000 cusecs per day into the river following heavy inflow from the ghat areas.

    More HEAVY RAINFALL News  

    Read more about:

    heavy rainfall karnataka

    Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 14:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X