Heavy rainfall in Karnataka disrupts railways and airways

India

Bengaluru, July 23: Heavy rains in Karnataka has affected as many as 13 districts in the state, disrupted transport services, including road and rail traffic, and caused floods in 22 rivers.

According to reports, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi districts have been among the worst affected. There has been heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts that has ravaged the region.

Due to the opening of many reservoirs following heavy rains in Marathwada region, rivers in Northern Karnataka have experienced heavy flooding. This has caused interruption of railway, road and air travel.

The adverse effect of heavy rains has been seen far and wide in the state. Due to heavy rains, two schools in Joida and Mundgod taluk in Uttara Kannada district have collapsed.

In addition, heavy rain in Chikodi and Nipani taluk of Belagavi have caused heavy flooding in the Krishna river and its tributaries. Rajapura barrage of Maharashtra is releasing 58000 cusecs per day into the river following heavy inflow from the ghat areas.

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 14:17 [IST]