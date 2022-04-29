YouTube
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
    Heat wave grips Rajasthan, night temperature recorded at 31.2 degree Celsius in Bundi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Apr 29: A heat wave has gripped Rajasthan where the night temperature was recorded as high as 31.2 degree Celsius in Bundi town.

    The MeT department has warned that the maximum temperature in various parts of the state is likely to rise further due to the heat wave, which will continue for the next three to four days.

    According to the department, the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded around 45 to 47 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur and Bikaner districts on May 1.

    From May 2, another western disturbance is likely to develop over the state, leading to thunderstorms and light rainfall in parts of it.

    Night temperature was recorded 31.1 degrees in Jaipur, 30.5 degrees in Ajmer and 30.3 degrees in Banswara.

    Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 16:11 [IST]
    X