Headscarf row: Karnataka HC begins hearing students’ plea against ban on hijab

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mangaluru, Feb 08: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday is hearing the petition of five girls seeking a declaration from the court that they have a 'fundamental right to practice essential religious practices, including wearing of Hijab (head scarf) as per Islamic faith, on college premises.'

The state advocate general said the State says it has not intervened in the matter.

"We have given autonomy to the College Development Committees to decide the uniform and the students will abide by it," Advocate General.

Senior Counsel Devadatt Kamat says State's stand is not that innocuous. That is why they are opposing the petition.

The latest petition has been filed by two Muslim students pursuing BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) at Bhandarkar College of Art and Science in Kundapura against the Hijab ban in colleges, the third such petition to be filed in this regard before the High Court.

All the three petitions will be heard by the Bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit at the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

Earlier a student of the girl's pre-university college in Udupi district has moved the Karnataka High Court with a prayer to allow the right to wear a hijab' (headscarf) inside the classroom.

The writ petition was filed on behalf of the student Resham Farooq, represented by her brother Mubarak Farooq.

The petitioner states that the students' right to wear a hijab is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 14 and 25 of the Constitution and is an essential practice of Islam.

The petitioner also seeks to permit her and fellow students to attend classes wearing hijab without any interference from the college administration.

In the petition, it is stated that the college at Udupi has denied entry to eight students who practice and profess the Islamic faith. These students were denied their fundamental right to education as they were wearing a hijab.

The actions of the college administration are unconstitutional, arbitrary and exclusionary in nature, the petition claimed.

Shtahabish Shivanna, Arnav A Bagalwadi and Abhishek Janardhan are appearing for the petitioner. The first hearing is expected to be held by the end of this week.

Udupi MLA and college development committee president K Raghupati Bhat, who met the students at the college who are protesting for the right to wear hijab, had on Monday categorically said that students with headscarf will not be allowed inside classrooms as per the decision of the education department.