'He is obsessed with BJP': Smriti Irani counters Rahul's attack on BJP manifesto

New Delhi, Apr 09: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for criticising Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Reacting to Rahul's remarks, BJP leader Smriti Irani said that the Congress president is obsessed with BJP. "Rahul Gandhi has a special obsession with BJP. Had he been focused on the country, nation would have come to know his vision for it," Irani told ANI.

She added,"Despite having a vision, there's a question mark on his efficiency as nation knows condition of Amethi. On one hand there's an efficient govt which has taken resolution to build a New India, on the other there's a man who stays restricted to making announcements."

Smriti Irani says Rahul's nomination from Wayanad is an insult to Amethi

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had criticised BJP's manifesto, calling it 'short sighted and arrogant'. Referring it (manifesto) as the 'voice of an isolated man', Gandhi claimed that BJP's 'Sankalp Patra was created in a closed room.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress president wrote: "The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful."

"The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant," he said.

With days to go for the first round of seven-phased Lok Sabha polls to begin on April 11, the ruling BJP on Monday released its manifesto with national security and development as its priority.