'He is not a stable man': Amarinder Singh's first reaction to Navjot Sidhu's resignation

Chandigarh, Sep 28: In his first reaction to Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu's resignation, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, without taking his name, said that the latter was "not a stable man".

On Twitter, Amarinder Singh wrote, "I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. [sic]" Singh had recently resigned from the post of Punjab Chief Minister following a bitter fallout with Sidhu.

In a surprising turn of events, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the Chief of the Punjab Congress. In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, the cricketer-turned-politician, however, said he will continue to serve the party.

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter.

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote. It is immediately not known what prompted Sidhu to leave the post of the Punjab Congress chief.

This development has taken political pundits by a surprise as 10 days ago Amarinder Singh was forced to resign from the post of Chief Minister. The rift between Singh and Sidhu's factions made the former quit from his post.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has gone to Delhi and rumours claim that he will be meeting Amit Shah and JP Nadda. It is reported that the former Punjab Chief Minister has sought an appointment with the BJP's leaders.

"Too much being read into Captain Amarinder Singh's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Raveen Thukral, Amarinder Singh's media advisor, said, denying the rumours.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 16:11 [IST]