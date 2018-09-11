HDFC Bank VP murder: Killing not by office rivals, but due to robbery attempt

New Delhi, Sep 11: There has been a new twist in the investigations being conducted into the murder of HDFC Bank Vice President, Siddharth Sanghvi. The police now say that the murder was due to monetary gains and the cab driver may have killed him for money.

The cab driver, Sarfaraz Shaikh, who was arrested by the Mumbai police had initially said that he was hired to kill Sanghvi. He had also said that some of his colleagues were upset with his promotion and hence hired him to carry out the murder The police had however said that the cab driver was inconsistent in his replies.

Further investigation has now revealed that, the murder was due to a robbery attempt. The police say that the driver tried to rob him. However he ended up killing him as he tried to raise an alarm.

Sanghvi, 39 had gone missing after leaving his office in the Kamala Mills compound, Mumbai on Wednesday. The next day his car with blood stains was found at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. A knife was also found at the spot.

The police say that Shaikh had killed Sanghvi on Wednesday itself and then dumped his body near a place called Haji Malang, some 40 kilometres away from Kalyan. The police are still looking into the CCTV footage captured by the police control rooms in Thane and Navi Mumbai. However nothing has emerged from it as yet. The other routes that were taken by the killer are now being scanned.

Shaikh was arrested on the basis of technical evidence. The police managed to get the location of Shaikh as Saghvi's mobile was switched on for a few minutes on Wednesday. The phone was traced to Navi Mumbai. When Shaikh was arrested, the phone was found on him.