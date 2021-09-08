YouTube
    HC sets aside order permitting 16-year-old girl to write NEET

    By Munesh Krishna
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Sep 08: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court squashed the order of a single judge permitting 16 years old to write NEET exam.

    A division bench compromising justice Pushpa Satyanarayan and Justice Krishna Ramasamy set aside the single judge order following the appeal moved by National testing agency and national medical commission.

    Shree Harini of Kumbakonam filed a case to allow her to write Neet exam. According to the NEET exam rules and regulations the age limit is 17.

    The judges said that exempting her of the age is not possible under the regulations.

    However while agreeing the dismissal plea justice Krishnan Ramasamy said that when CBSE is under the control of the central government has permitted her to complete the plus two exams even before turning 16, there was no justification for National medical commision (NMC) which also comes under the central government to reject her plea for age relaxation.

    He also added that the rule on the minimum age is reconsidered by the NMC this anomaly would continue.

    Shree Harini counsel submitted the plea had not challenged the age criteria but was only seeking an exception based on her academic brilliance based on the CBSE had permitted to write the class 12 exams.

    With all the arguments over, the judges dismissed the plea of16 years old girl to appear for NEET exam was ordered.

    X