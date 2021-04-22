HC rejects pleas by Facebook, WhatsApp against privacy policy probe

New Delhi, Apr 22: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed pleas by social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp, challenging India''s competition regulator CCI''s order directing a probe into WhatsApp''s new privacy policy.

Justice Navin Chawla said that though it would have been "prudent" for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to await the outcome of petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi HC against WhatsApp''s new privacy policy, but not doing so would not make the regulator''s order "perverse" or "wanting of jurisdiction".

The court said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).