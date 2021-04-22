YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    delhi high court facebook whatsapp

    HC rejects pleas by Facebook, WhatsApp against privacy policy probe

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed pleas by social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp, challenging India''s competition regulator CCI''s order directing a probe into WhatsApp''s new privacy policy.

    HC rejects pleas by Facebook, WhatsApp against privacy policy probe
    Representational Image

    Justice Navin Chawla said that though it would have been "prudent" for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to await the outcome of petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi HC against WhatsApp''s new privacy policy, but not doing so would not make the regulator''s order "perverse" or "wanting of jurisdiction".

    Pink Whatsapp link real or fakePink Whatsapp link real or fake

    The court said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

    MORE delhi high court NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 11:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X