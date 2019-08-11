Have ensured doorstep delivery of ration, special booths been setup for Eid: J&K Administration

By Vishal S

Srinagar, Aug 11: The Jammu and Kashmir issued a statement today giving out the details of arrangements made to ensure that the public faces no inconvenience due to clampdown after Article 370's revocation. The statement said that out of 3697 Ration ghats in Kashmir Division, 3557 ration ghats have been made operational.

"Government has made sufficient stocking of essential items. Wheat has been stocked to suffice for 65 days, rice for 55 days, mutton for 17 days, poultry for 1 month, Kerosene Oil for 35 days, LPG for 1 month, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and petrol for 28 days," J&K Civil Administration's statement said.

"Out of 3697 Ration Ghats in Kashmir Division, 3557 ration Ghats have been made operational to provide ration to the general public. The delivery of vegetables/LPG/Poultry/eggs have been ensured at the doorsteps through mobile vans," it added.

J&K: Friday gone by, next challenge is Eid

The students from Jammu and Kashmir would be able to communicate with their families for Eid, the statement said, adding that arrangements have been made for it.

"300 special telephone booths being established to help public communicate with relatives. Laision Officers activated through Resident Commissioner, Delhi in various places including Aligarh to help students from Jammu and Kashmir communicate with families and celebrate Eid," it said.

People in Kashmir offered Friday prayers in their local mosques as restrictions were eased for the purpose, officials said, adding the Valley was largely peaceful barring minor incidents of stone pelting. The next challenge would be the Eid celebrations. Officials say that security would continue to remain tight, but the restrictions may be eased further.

Security forces have been put on high alert across the Kashmir Valley preempting possible protests against the scraping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories, another set of officials said. The clampdown in Kashmir was imposed on Monday, hours before the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have been deployed in massive numbers across the Valley, particularly in Srinagar city and major towns, and barricades have been erected every 100 metres and only people allowed to pass are those with medical emergencies.