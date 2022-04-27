YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    "Hate-In-India and Make-In-India can't coexist": Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a few global brands left the country, saying "Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can't coexist!".

    Hate-In-India and Make-In-India cant coexist: Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

    He said that seven global brands have exited India and 84,000 jobs have vanished, thereby throwing light at the unemployment crisis. "The ease of driving business out of India. 7 Global Brands. 9 Factories.649 Dealerships. 84,000 Jobs," he tweeted.

    Taking potshot at the increasing communal violence incidents in the country, he said, "Modi ji, Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can't coexist! Time to focus on India's devastating unemployment crisis instead."

    Gandhi's post had a picture which showed that Chevrolet (2017), Man Trucks (2018), Fiat (2019), United Motors (2019), Harley Davidson (2020), Ford (2021) and Datsun (2022) have left the country.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X