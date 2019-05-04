Has the Islamic State tied up with PFI? NIA probe on

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: The raids conducted at 20 different locations in Tamil Nadu in a PFI related case could paint a larger picture.

The National Investigation Agency is now examining the possible links to the Islamic State. The NIA is questioning several persons in connection with the case and is trying to ascertain if there were links between some members of the PFI and the ISIS.

NIA officials say probing this link is necessary as the ISIS is known to tie up with regional outfits. This was seen during the Sri Lanka blasts, where the ISIS had aligned with the National Towheed Jamath.

On Thursday the National Investigation Agency during a raid conducted in 20 places seized incriminating material relating to the Popular Front of India.

During searches, a number of digital devices including 16 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, 3 Laptops, 9 Hard Discs, 7 Memory cards, 118 CDs/DVDs, 1 Tab, 7 Diaries,, 2 PFI Banners, 1 DVR have been seized. Besides 1 Sword, 1 Sharp edged knife and Cash of Rs 2 Lakhs were recovered from 3 different houses and about 100 Incriminating documents have also been seized.

The raids relate to the murder of PMK member Ramalingam in which the PFI is the accused. The NIA also searched offices of the PFI and the SDPI in Trichy, Kumbakonam and Karaikal, an NIA release said.

NIA officials speak about the radical nature of the group. The NIA had in fact written to the Ministry for Home Affairs detailing the activities of the PFI.