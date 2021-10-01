Has former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh fled to Russia

Mumbai, Oct 01: Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has said that former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh is missing. On reports of Singh fleeing to Russia, Patil said, "along with the Union Home Ministry, we're also searching for his whereabouts. I've heard something like that but as a government officer, he can't go abroad without government clearance. We've issued a Lookout Circular and if he went away, then it is not good."

One cannot go outside the country without the permission of the government of India, be it a minister, officer or Chief Minister. No one can cross these limitations. What action can be taken will have to be discussed with the centre. Maharashtra government is looking for him and once he is found we will decide, he also added.

Inquiry commission re-issues warrant against Param Bir Singh

Singh was transferred from the post of Commissioner in March, following the arrest of dismissed sub-inspector Sachin Waze in connection with the Antilla bomb scare case.

Following his transfer, Singh had made some sensational revelations about former home minister, Anil Deshmukh.

