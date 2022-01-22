Has CoWIN data leaked? NHA clarifies

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 22: The National Health Authority has denied any data leak from the CoWIN portal saying that the platform does not collect the address of the people not the RT-PCR test results for vaccination.

    Cybercriminals had posted the personal data of scores of people and claimed that it was the data from India. National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma said in a statement, while we will enquire into the substance of the news, prima facie the assertion is not correct. The reason is that Co-WIN collects neither the address of the person nor the RT-PCR test results for vaccination. Further, we would like to assert that no data has leaked from Co-WIN portal and the entire data of residents is safe and secure on our platform.

    Cyber Security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia in a tweet, PII including Name, MOB, PAN, Address etc of #Covid19 #RTPCR results & #Cowin data getting public through a Govt CDN. #Google indexed almost 9 Lac public/private #GovtDocuments in search engines. Patient's data is now listed on #DarkWeb. Need fast deindex.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 10:45 [IST]
    X