Haryana Open School 10, 12 result 2018 declared

New Delhi, Oct 26: The Haryana Open School 10, 12 result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Dr Jagbir Singh, secretary, BSEH, said the overall pass per cent for class 10 is 29.72 per cent while for class 12, it is 26.11 per cent. A total of 42017 students from class 10 appeared in the exam of which 12487 have passed. A total of 27455 boys appeared of which 8202 have passed while 14562 girls sat for the exam, of which 4285 cleared their Class 10 exams.

In Class 12, 31674 students appeared of which 7038 have passed. In this exam, 22573 boys and 9101 girls have appeared. While pass percentage of girls is 26.19, boys are at 26.08. The results are available on bseh.org.in.

How to check HOS Result 2018:

