    Haryana govt announces summer vacations in all schools from June 1

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 26: The Haryana Government has announced summer vacations in all government and private schools from June 1 to June 30.

    Earlier this month due to hot weather conditions in the state, the government decided to change the timings off all schools.

    Haryana govt announces summer vacations in all schools from June 1
    Due to intense heatwave prevalent throughout the state, it has been decided that the timings of all schools-government and private-will be from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12 with effect from May 4, said the order issued by the Directorate of School Education had said.

    There had been a demand from parents that in view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised from 8 am to 2.30 pm to 7 am to 12 pm.

    For the past several days, maximum temperatures at most places in Haryana have hovered in the range of 41-45 degrees Celsius.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 13:38 [IST]
    X