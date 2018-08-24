Haryana: Free travel for women on Raksha Bandhan

Chandigarh, Aug 24: The Haryana government has decided to allow free travel facility to women and their minor children in state roadways buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 26.

"The free travel facility will be available for women and children for 36-hour period from 12 noon on August 25," Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said in an official release here today.

This facility would be available only in ordinary buses of state roadways.

"Last year, great rush was experienced on the bus stands to avail this facility. This year also a large number of people are expected to travel in buses on Raksha Bandhan," Panwar said.

"Therefore, to ensure convenience of the passengers, maximum number of buses would be deployed for operation. Adequate staff in uniform would be deployed at the bus stands to guide the public," he said.

Panwar said directions have been issued to all the general managers of the state roadways to get in touch with the district administration for deployment of adequate number of police personnel at the bus stands to ensure security and smooth operation of buses on this day.

PTI