Haryana election results 2019: Constituency wise list of winners

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chandigarh, Oct 24: The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections 2019 is underway and the trend shows that Congress has bettered its performance as compared to 2014. The BJP leading in 37 seats while the Congress in 32, as of 10.30. The JJP, a breakaway faction of the INLD, leading in 10 seats. If these leads translate to the final result, the JJP would emerge as a kingmaker.

Congress leader and former Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar said Congress has extended its support to the JJP and Dushyant Chautala should be the next CM.

In the 2014 election, the INLD had won 19 seats, currently, they won only one seat, while the JJP formed by members who broke away from INLD, is currently leading in 10 seats and might actually turn out to be the kingmaker.

Haryana Election Result 2019: List of Winners

Constitutency Winner Party Adampur Kuldeep Bishnoi INC Ambala Cantt Anil Vij BJP Badhra Naina Singh JJP Ballabhgarh Mool Chand Sharma BJP Dabwali Amit Sihag INC Faridabad NIT Neeraj Sharma INC Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan INC Ganaur Nirmal Rani BJP Gohana Jagbir Singh Malik INC Hansi Vinod Bhayana BJP Jind Dr. Krishan Lal Middha BJP Julana Amarjeet Dhanda JJP Kalayat Kamlesh Dhanda BJP Kalka Pardeep Chaudhary INC Kharkhauda (SC) Jaiveer Singh INC Ladwa Mewa Singh INC Narnaul Om Prakash Yadav BJP Narnaund Ram Kumar Gautam JJP Narwana (SC) Ram Niwas JJP Panipat City Parmod Kumar Vij BJP Panipat Rural Mahipal Dhanda BJP Pehowa Sandeep Singh BJP Prithla Nayan Pal Rawat Independent Rai Mohan Lal Badoli BJP Samalkha Dharam Singh Chhoker INC Shahbad (SC) Ram Karan JJP Sirsa Gopal Kanda Independent Sonipat Surender Panwar INC Thanesar Subhash Sudha BJP Tigaon Rajesh Nagar BJP