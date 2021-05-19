Harsh Vardhan advises people against indiscriminate, excessive use of steroids

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 19: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Wednesday cautioned people against indiscriminate and excessive use of steroids saying COVID-19 complications are being seen across the country due to breach of treatment protocols.

Vardhan, who inspected a newly-installed oxygen plant and the construction progress of new COVID blocks at Safdarjung Hospital this morning said that people are taking heavy doses of steroids even when they have not turned hypoxic, a health ministry statement said.

Hindu religious figures criticise linking Kumbh Mela with COVID-19 spread

"Steroids are to be provided only when a patient is hypoxic, to be administered in small doses to prevent side effects and not more than a few days at a stretch. Recommendations of a doctor are must for the use of these medicines," he said.

These steps should take care of the occurrence of the higher number of Mucormycosis infections being reported country-wide, he hoped. He also requested doctors to stick to ICMR guidelines while treating COVID patients.

The health minister reviewed the COVID preparedness of the hospital during a meeting held with its doctors. He reviewed the functioning of the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant facility which has been established in a record time.

Delhi records 3,846 new COVID-19 cases, 235 deaths; Positivity rate drops to 5.78 per cent

This is the third plant to be installed at the central government hospital in New Delhi after Dr RML Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College, the statement said. The plant with a capacity of nearly 1 MT has been built by DRDO with assistance from the PM-CARES fund.

Speaking to the media, Vardhan talked about the trend of declining COVID cases in recent days. He informed about the 3,89,851 recoveries in the last 24 hours; new cases in the last 24 hours have been at 2,67,334; while the recoveries outnumber the new cases by more than 1 lakhs.

The daily recoveries have now outnumbered the new cases for the 6th consecutive day now which has contributed to the reduction of active caseload, the statement said. He also pointed out about the active cases being 32,26,719 as of today.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 22:02 [IST]