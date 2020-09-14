Harivansh Narayan Singh made efforts to ensure productivity and positivity, says Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sept 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Janata Dal (United) MP Harivansh for being re-elected as the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha for a second term.

"The way he has carved his honest image has created a lot of respect in my heart for him," Modi said, adding that Singh's impartial ways had strengthened the functioning of democracy in the nation.

Monsoon Session: NDA's Harivansh defeats oppn candidate Manoj Jha to become RS Deputy Chairman

He said,''Harivansh Ji has made efforts to ensure productivity and positivity are on the rise in Parliament. He is a torchbearer of democracy, hailing from Bihar, a land known for its democratic ethos. It is Bihar that has a close link with JP and Bapu's Champaran Satyagraha."

"He has conducted proceedings in an impartial manner. He has been an outstanding umpire and will continue being so in the times to come," Modi said.

Modi said Harivansh has in his first term made efforts to ensure productivity and positivity in Parliament. "He is a torchbearer of democracy, hailing from Bihar, a land known for its democratic ethos."

In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress' BK Hariprasad in the election to the post. "Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings," Modi said.

Rajya Sabha on Monday re-elected Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh as deputy chairman of the Upper House by voice vote. Harivansh's name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda. Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot seconded it. The opposition had fielded Manoj Jha, an RJD member. Soon after the election, MPs from various political parties congratulated Harivansh.

In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress' BK Hariprasad in the election to the post. The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.