Harish Chaudhary likely to replace Harish Rawat as Punjab Congress affairs in-charge

Chandigarh, Oct 02: Speculations are rife that Harish Rawat could be replaced by Harish Chaudhary as in-charge of party's affairs in Punjab.

Chaudhary is currently the revenue minister in Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan and is considered as close to Rahul Gandhi.

"Whatever opportunity I would be given, I'll take it. Sidhu is with Congress, it's party's internal matter," Harish Chaudhary told news agency ANI.

"The decision (on Sidhu's resignation) will be taken by state in-charge and party president," he added.

Chaudhary had played a key role in the elevation of Channi as the CM, after Capt Amarinder Singh resigned. He has also been in the forefront of brokering peace between Channi and Sidhu over the past few days.

A trusted man of Rahul Gandhi, Chaudhary is expected to play a crucial role in coordination between the CM and the PCC president in the run-up to the Assembly election.

Sidhu, who had abruptly put in his papers plunging the Congress into a fresh crisis, on Wednesday broke his silence, questioning the appointments of the director-general of police, state's advocate general and "tainted" leaders.

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) is expected to make an announcement in this regard.