YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: Helpline number launched

    By
    |

    Haridwar, Mar 24: The Uttarakhand police on Tuesday launched a Kumbh Mela helpline number 1902 to give people easy access to the mela-related information.

    Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: Helpline number launched

    Devotees can find out about the registration process, route plan, diversions, parking lots, nearest ghats, Covid guidelines and available health facilities on this helpline number, Mela Inspector General Sanjay Gunjyal told reporters.

    Puducherry elections 2021: Sonia Gandhi wants me to contest Assembly polls, says V Narayanasamy

    Two sub-inspectors and 12 head constables will be available at the number round the clock to give the Kumbh-related information to devotees, he said.

    More KUMBH MELA News

    Read more about:

    kumbh mela

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X