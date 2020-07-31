YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hardik Satishchandra Shah is now PM Modi’s private secretary

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 31: Hardik Satishchandra Shah has been appointed as private secretary to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Shah, a 2010 IAS officer was appointed after the same was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

    Hardik Satishchandra Shah is now PM Modi’s private secretary
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Shah, a Gujarat cadre officer is serving as deputy secretary at the PMO. He will now take over the post of private secretary to PM from Rajeev Topno.

    PMO defines roles for NSA Doval and other top officers

    It may be recalled that Topno was appointed as senior advisor to the World Bank Executive Director in June. Topno, who will move to Washington after August 15 has served in the PMO for 11 years.

    He was deputy secretary in 2009 under Manmohan Singh. After PM Modi took over, he continued with Topno by appointing him to his personal staff.

    Shah's first assignment in Delhi was in 2017, when he was appointed as private secretary to environment minister, Anil Madhav Dave. He moved to the PMO in 2019.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi secretary

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 8:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue