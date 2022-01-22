UP polls: BJP names 85 more candidates; Aditi Singh from Rae Bareli, ex-IPS officer from Kannauj

Har polling booth ko…BSP’s slogan for UP polls

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 22: Har polling booth ko jeetana main, BSP ko satta main laana hai is the BSP's slogan for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. BSP supremo, Mayawati while releasing the second list of 51 candidates for the elections.

I hope that the party workers will work hard and the BSP will like in 2007 form the government, she also added.

Last week Mayawati had released the first list of 53 candidates for the polls which will be held in 7 phases. She had asked party workers to give her a birthday fight by making the party form the government in UP.

Mayawati has in recent months urged for a stronger anti-defection law in the law of many quitting her party. Of the 19 MLAs who had won the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Elections, 13 had quit the party.

In 2017 the BJP had registered a landslide victory bagging 312 seats. The party had secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections. The Samajwadi Party won 47 seats, the BSP, 19 and Congress could manage just seven seats.

Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 15:30 [IST]