  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Happy World Theatre Day': Rahul's dig at PM Modi over 'Mission Shakti'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 27: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated DRDO for making India the fourth nation to add anti-satellite weapon to its arsenal and also used the opportunity to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him "a very happy World Theatre Day".

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    "Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day," Gandhi tweeted.

    The Congress also congratulated the scientists at ISRO and the government for Mission Shakti besides crediting late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for establishing the space research organisation.

    Here is why search for second seat for Rahul is on

    "We congratulate ISRO and the government on the latest achievement for India. The Indian Space Programme established in 1961 by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and the Indian Space Research Organisation set up under Smt. Indira Gandhi has always made India proud with its ground-breaking achievements," the Congress tweeted from its official handle.

    In a surprise announcement on Wednesday, PM Modi had said he would address the nation shortly with a "very important message". His address, however, was delayed for over 30 minutes for reasons that weren't stated.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi isro drdo narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue