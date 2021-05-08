Happy Mother's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

Happy Mother’s Day 2019: Send these SMS that will perfectly express your love for your mom

New Delhi, May 08: Mother's love is the most unconditional and the purest form of love. Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, it falls on May 9.

The day holds special importance as you get a chance to tell your mom how much you love them in different ways and while there are many things you can do to express your feelings for your mom, starting your day with some amazing Mother's Day wishes, quotes.

So, here are some of the messages that will perfectly express your love for your mom:

Mother's Day 2021 SMS, WhatsApp status

You have done more for me than anyone in the world. You are the best mom on earth.

Each day passes and we love you more and more. Happy Mother's Day!

Thank you for being such a great mother, teacher and friend. Happy Mother's Day! All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. Happy Mother's Day!

Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother Happy Mother's Day to one *super* mommy. We are so lucky to have you! Thanks for all you do. Happy Mother's Day.

Mom, thank you so much for everything you've done for me. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day! Thank you for always being the shining example of what I wanted to be like when I grew up!

Mother's Day 2021 Quotes

"It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?" - Mahatma Gandhi

"The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation." - James E. Faust

"Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face." - George Eliot

"The best place to cry is on a mother's arms." - Jodi Picoult

"We are born of love; Love is our mother." - Rumi