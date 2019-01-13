Happy Lohri 2019: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS for your loved ones

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 13: Lohri, one of the most auspicious festivals in the north is celebrated every year on 13th of January. It is a festival that worships fire. In north India, Lohri is as old as that of the story of Indus Valley civilization itself. Essentially termed as the festival of farmers in north India, during Lohri, agriculturists thank the Almighty for a good harvest and seek his blessings for the future. This year Lohri will be celebrated on January 14.

Here's something for you to wish to your loved ones:

May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

Sundar mundariye, tera kaun vichara...

May this lohri bring lots of laughter and joy in your home.

Happy Lohri!

Wishing this harvest season brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Lohri!

*Spread the message of peace and happiness of Lohri all around.

Happy Lohri!

Tan Mein Masti, Man Mein Umang,

Chalo Akaash Mein Dale Rang,

Ho Jayen Sab Sang-Sang,

Udaye Patang! Happy Lohri!

Lohri Aayi - Lohri Aayi,

Dekho Apne Sang Ye Khushiyan Layi,

Hamne Is Din Gacchak or Rodi Khayi,

Dekho Aaj Lohri Aayi.

Let all your wishes come true this Lohri and forever.

Happy Lohri!

फिर आ गया मौसम सरसों दे साग और मक्की दी रोटी का,

मुबारक होवे तुहानूं लोहड़ी दा त्यौहार ||

Happy Lohri to one and all!