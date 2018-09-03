Hanan Hamid, girl trolled for selling fish, injured in accident

Thrissur, Sep 3: Hanan Hamid, the Kerala college girl who shot to fame after selling fish in her uniform in a busy market in Kochi, suffered serious injuries in an accident.

According to News 18 reports, the car she was travelling in rammed into an electric pole at Kodungallur in Thrissur on Monday. She was later referred to the Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam where she is undergoing treatment. She was reportedly on her way back from Vadakara in Kozhikode district after inaugurating a shop.

Hanan, student of Chemistry in Idukki, came into the limelight after she was spotted selling fish in her college uniform by reporters from Mathrubhumi, following which a story on her was featured on the paper. The 21-yar-old girl subjected to fierce trolling after a few netizens suspected that she had put up an act for the promotion of an upcoming movie starring her.

The story showed Hanan in her college uniform and a plastic cap, selling fish in the Palarivattom-Thammanam junction in Kochi. The news did the rounds on social media and Hanan went viral.

Recently, Hanan has donated Rs 1.5 lakh to Kerala flood relief fund. Also, she walked the ramp at Onam Bakrid Khadi Expo in Thiruvananthapuram in August. Hanan surprised everyone with her never-seen avatar in the fashion show.