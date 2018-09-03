  • search

Hanan Hamid, girl trolled for selling fish, injured in accident

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Thrissur, Sep 3: Hanan Hamid, the Kerala college girl who shot to fame after selling fish in her uniform in a busy market in Kochi, suffered serious injuries in an accident.

    Hanan Hamid

    According to News 18 reports, the car she was travelling in rammed into an electric pole at Kodungallur in Thrissur on Monday. She was later referred to the Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam where she is undergoing treatment. She was reportedly on her way back from Vadakara in Kozhikode district after inaugurating a shop.

    Also Read | Kerala floods: Hanan Hamid, trolled for selling fish, donates Rs. 1.5 lakh

    Hanan, student of Chemistry in Idukki, came into the limelight after she was spotted selling fish in her college uniform by reporters from Mathrubhumi, following which a story on her was featured on the paper. The 21-yar-old girl subjected to fierce trolling after a few netizens suspected that she had put up an act for the promotion of an upcoming movie starring her.

    The story showed Hanan in her college uniform and a plastic cap, selling fish in the Palarivattom-Thammanam junction in Kochi. The news did the rounds on social media and Hanan went viral.

    Also Read | Kerala: Trolled Hanan Hamid walks the ramp for Khadi

    Recently, Hanan has donated Rs 1.5 lakh to Kerala flood relief fund. Also, she walked the ramp at Onam Bakrid Khadi Expo in Thiruvananthapuram in August. Hanan surprised everyone with her never-seen avatar in the fashion show.

    Read more about:

    kerala accident

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 15:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue