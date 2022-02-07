'Hadd kar di': PM Modi slams Congress for migrant exodus during 1st Covid wave

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, the grand old party crossed all limits in this time of COVID-19.

During the first wave, when people were following lockdown guidelines suggesting that they stay where they are, the Congress was standing at Mumbai station and scaring innocent people, he said.

"The question is not about elections it is about intentions. Despite being in power for 50 years why are the people of the country repeatedly rejecting them. Wherever people have taken the right path, they did not allow you to enter again," he said.

The prime minster said the way India handled pandemic is an example for the world.

He 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years Post Covid-19 pandemic, the world is moving fast towards a new world order and India should not miss this opportunity, he said.