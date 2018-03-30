'Had we not allied with BJP, we would have won 15 more seats': Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday claimed that if his party had not allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party, they would have won 15 more seats.

His statement comes amid strained relations between the BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regarding special status for the state.

"Post-bifurcation, we had tied up with the BJP. It was not for political gain, but solely with the intention of development. Had we not allied with the BJP, we would have won 15 more seats. They have cheated us on the special status front," Naidu said at the TDP's 37th formation day celebrations.

Naidu also accused the Centre of "spreading lies" regarding the quashing of the special category status for states.

"They (BJP) said the special category status is quashed. But even now, its benefits are being given to North-Eastern states. Then why are they not giving it to us? It is our right. The Centre is spreading lies," he said.

Naidu urged the Centre to fulfill its commitments towards Andhra Pradesh as promised at the time of bifurcation.

"I am asking the Centre for only one thing - fulfill all the promises made in Parliament and reorganisation act. It is our right. I would appeal to you all to stand united and support the state government, and those who don't become traitors to the state. Some forces are trying to create disturbance and violence. But we will continue our protest peacefully," Naidu was quoted saying by ANI.

On March 16, the TDP reached a deadlock with the BJP over the issue of granting 'special category status' to Andhra Pradesh, which ultimately forced the party to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

