Gyanvapi row: Supreme Court to hear plea challenging survey

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 17: The Supreme Court will today hear a plea relating to the Gyanvapi issue. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the order of the lower court which had ordered a video survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

Meanwhile a row erupted after claims about a 'Shivling' being present at the complex was made. While one side claimed that a 'Shivling' had been found, the other said that it was a fountain.

A court in Varanasi has ordered that the area be sealed off. An advocate of the Anzuman Intezamia Masjid Committee which manages the Gyanvapi Mosque said that the claim about a 'Shivling' being found is misleading.

The advocate Rais Ahmad said that no 'Shivling' is in the Wajookhana. There is only a fountain in the wajoonkhana in the Gyanvapi Mosque. The structure which the petitioners are claiming to be a 'Shivling' is a fountain and hence the claim being made is misleading.

Earlier a court in Varanasi has ordered that a pond in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex be sealed amidst reports of a 'Shivling' being found there.

The videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was completed today, while nearly 65 per cent of the exercise was completed on Sunday.

Heavy security was deployed as the court appointed committee reached the spot to conduct the survey. Speaking with Aaj Tok/India Today, lawyer, Vishnu Jain said that a Shivling was found inside the well. I will go to civil court to seek its protection, he also said.

The Mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

Yesterday, the DM had said that the survey work on Monday will begin at 8 am and all the parties have been directed to remain present.

This is completely an archaeological survey work, since the advocates were not familiar with the survey work, the work took some time," Madan Mohan Yadav, the counsel for the Hindu side in the case, had said on Sunday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 8:32 [IST]