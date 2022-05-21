YouTube
    Gyanvapi controversy is attempt to divert attention from inflation, unemployment: Sharad Pawar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, May 21: The resurrection of controversy surrounding Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque was a part of efforts by the BJP to divert people's attention from the issues such as inflation and unemployment, NCP chief Sharad Pawar alleged here on Saturday.

    Sharad Pawar
    Sharad Pawar

    He was speaking to reporters after meeting representatives of some Brahmin organisations.

    Asked about the row created by claims of Shivling' at the Gyanvapi mosque, he said, "The ruling party is bringing up such issues purposely to divert people's attention from basic issues like inflation, unemployment and law and order.

    "This is a deliberate attempt to create unrest among communities," the former Union minister added.

