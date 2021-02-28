Flying to UP from Maharashtra, Kerala? You will need to take a COVID-19 test

Gurugram condominium declared containment zone after 20 residents test Covid-19 positive

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 28: At least 20 residents of a condominium in Sector 67 in Haryana's Gurugram have tested positive for coronavirus. The authorities have declared the condominium as a containment zone.

"At first, three cases were reported, after which testing camp was set up. Around 20 persons tested positive, so we declared it as containment zone. More tests being conducted," Gurugram health department officer J Prakash told ANI.

The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,047 on Saturday with three more fatalities, while 199 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,610, a health department bulletin said. One fatality each was recorded in Gurugram, Ambala and Karnal districts, it said.