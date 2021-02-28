YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gurugram condominium declared containment zone after 20 residents test Covid-19 positive

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: At least 20 residents of a condominium in Sector 67 in Haryana's Gurugram have tested positive for coronavirus. The authorities have declared the condominium as a containment zone.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "At first, three cases were reported, after which testing camp was set up. Around 20 persons tested positive, so we declared it as containment zone. More tests being conducted," Gurugram health department officer J Prakash told ANI.

    The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,047 on Saturday with three more fatalities, while 199 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,610, a health department bulletin said. One fatality each was recorded in Gurugram, Ambala and Karnal districts, it said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, February 28, 2021, 9:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X