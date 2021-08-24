Gupkar alliance to hold meeting today, discuss way forward

Srinagar, Aug 24: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and have wider consultations on the way forward. The meeting will take place at alliance chairman Farooq Abdullah's residence at Gupkar here at 11 am.

The PAGD is an alliance of six mainstream political parties seeking the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was revoked by the Centre in August 2019.

"This meeting will be a different one from the earlier ones. This time it is not only the top leadership of the constituent parties which has been invited for consultations but the middle rung leadership as well," a PAGD leader told PTI.

The leader said it has been left to the alliance parties to select the party leaders for the meeting.

"The participants will be from the length and breadth of the Valley and we expect around 150-200 leaders to take part in the meeting," he said.

The meeting has been called to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and "have wider consultations on various issues", he said.

"It (the meeting) will discuss the way forward and it is the first such attempt in the Kashmir valley by the alliance to get a broader perspective on the issues. We wanted to have this kind of consultation before but various factors like Covid prevented such a gathering," the leader added.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 9:21 [IST]