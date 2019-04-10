  • search
    Gujjar quota agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, son join BJP

    New Delhi, Apr 10: Kirori Singh Bainsla, prominent Gurjar quota agitation leader joined the BJP at the party's headquarters on Wednesday.

    Image credit ANI

    Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla also joined the party in the presence of BJP's Rajasthan-in-charge Prakash Javadekar.

    Bainsla is known for leading a state-wide protest for reservation for the Gurjar community which saw rail and road traffic disruption in Rajasthan.

    "I have seen rarest of rare qualities in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that's why I am joining the BJP," Kirori Singh Bainsla said, adding the PM interacts with common people and he is inspired by Modi's working style.

    Maharashtra: BJP going all out to make dent in Congress fortress Nanded

    Bainsla said that he has been close to chief ministers of both parties -- the BJP and the Congress -- and had seen their ideologies.

    "After seeing two parties closely, I am joining the BJP," he said.

    Javadekar said Bainsla had also met party president Amit Shah in the morning.He said that with each passing day, the BJP is emerging stronger in Rajasthan and win all 25 Lok Sabha seats.

    The Gurjar community agitation demanded five per cent quota in jobs and education.

    The protest even turned violent on February 10, 2019 with shots being fired and police vehicles torched in Dholpur district and protestors blocking road and rail traffic in many areas.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 13:18 [IST]
