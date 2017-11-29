Gujarat: Three-storey building collapses in Vapi, 6 feared trapped

Six people feared trapped after a three-storey building came crashing down in Vapi area in Valsad district of Gujarat on Wednesday.

Three-storey building collapses in Vapi. Photo credit: ANI
Police team and fire brigade personnel are at the spot and carrying out the rescue operation.

A JCB machine had been deployed. No report of any casualty has been received so far.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 23:44 [IST]
