Six people feared trapped after a three-storey building came crashing down in Vapi area in Valsad district of Gujarat on Wednesday.

Police team and fire brigade personnel are at the spot and carrying out the rescue operation.

#Visuals from #Gujarat: A three-storey building collapsed in Valsad's Vapi, several people feared trapped inside. Rescue operation by Police and Fire dept underway. pic.twitter.com/98UWkt3sWj — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2017

A JCB machine had been deployed. No report of any casualty has been received so far.

OneIndia News