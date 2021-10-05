Gujarat gets 95% of long average rainfall of 30 years; Sept wetter than last 3 months combined

Gujarat results show deep-rooted bond between people and BJP: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the people of Gujarat after the BJP comprehensively won the local body polls in the state, and said the results reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between them and the BJP.

"Results of the local body polls across Gujarat and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between the people of Gujarat and BJP. Gratitude to the people for repeatedly blessing us. Kudos to all @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas for working hard at the grassroots," he tweeted.

In his reaction, BJP president J P Nadda said the win highlights people''s continuous faith in Modi''s leadership and the BJP''s pro-people policies.

The ruling BJP retained the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) and won in two other civic bodies in Gujarat, while the Congress wrested the Bhanvad municipality in Devbhumi-Dwarka district from the saffron party.